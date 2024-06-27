Over 2,800 kg of gutka seized over the last eight months in Erode

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, with assistance from district police and local bodies, has seized a total of 2,822.33 kg of banned gutka products from the district over eight months. The products, seized from 438 shops, are worth ₹24.17 lakh.

Acting on directions from district Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, a 16-member team consisting of food safety officials, police, and local body representatives conducted raids on 5,181 shops from November 2023 to June 2024. During the raids, items worth ₹24,17,630 were seized. The team destroyed 1,905 kg of gutka and handed over the rest of the seized items to the police. Shopkeepers were fined ₹69,85,000 for selling banned items, and the police closed their shops and registered cases against them. The licences issued to the shops were also cancelled. In addition, 456.60 kg of smokeless tobacco products worth ₹3,72,204 were seized from 259 shops.

In a release, the Collector warned shopkeepers against selling banned tobacco products and asked people to lodge complaints with the Food Safety Department through WhatsApp at 94440-42322. The release said that first-time violators would be imposed a fine of ₹25,000 and their shops would be closed for 15 days, while second-time violators would be imposed ₹50,000 and their shops closed for one month. Likewise, third-time violators would be imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh and their shops would be closed for 90 days, he said. Shops would be closed permanently for continuous violations. He also warned that shopkeepers, if found selling the banned items even after warnings, would be detained under provisions of the Goondas Act.