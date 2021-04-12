‘Over 2.64 lakh persons vaccinated in Coimbatore’

Coimbatore

12 April 2021 23:47 IST

District nodal officer reviews the administration’s preparedness to combat COVID-19 spread

As many as 2,64,502 persons have taken vaccination against COVID-19 in Coimbatore, said a release from the district administration quoting district nodal officer and Principal Secretary, Industries Department, N. Muruganandam, who conducted a meeting on Monday evening to review the administration’s preparedness to combat COVID-19 spread.

The district had 42,900 vaccines on hand. Therefore all those above 45 years of age should come forward to get vaccinated, Mr. Muruganandam appealed and asked all government agencies concerned to create awareness among the public.

He called upon the public to wash hands regularly, maintain physical distance, avoid unnecessary travel and comply with all other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He also asked people with symptoms to seek medical advice without delay.

The district administration lifted about 6,000 samples a day for RTPCR tests.

At present, 2,397 persons were under treatment in government and private hospitals, he said and added that the number of COVID-19 positive cases that was under control until a month ago had begun increasing in the recent past.

To combat the spread, Revenue, Public Health, Municipal Administration departments along with police were taking concerted effort as the daily case count was between 500 and 600. To combat the spread, private establishments should also play their part by keeping hand sanitisers, ensuring use of mask by employees or workers and insist on customers wearing mask as well.

The establishments should also screen visitors using thermal scanners, Mr. Muruganandam added and appealed to all concerned to join hands, the release added.

Staff Reporter adds

In Tiruppur, district monitoring officer and Principal Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department, K. Gopal on Monday held a meeting with senior officials from various departments to discuss about the COVID-19 containment strategies.

Mr. Gopal sought the coordination of all government departments to contain the spread of COVID-19. He also urged the public to extend support to containment activities. He instructed officials to ensure that people wear mask in public places, maintain physical distancing, wash hands at regular intervals and use hand sanitisers. Prior to the meeting, Mr. Gopal inspected various places including vaccination centres, shops and establishments, a containment zone and the Tiruppur old bus stand.

Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur Rural Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal, District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamoorthy, project director of District Rural Development Authority J. Rooban Sankar Raj, Dharapuram Sub Collector Pavan Kumar G.G., Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and other senior officials from the district administration, police, health, revenue and other departments took part in the meeting.