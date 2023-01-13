Over 2.6 lakh people learnt road safety lessons from Coimbatore’s Traffic Training Park

January 13, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 2.6 lakh people from Coimbatore district have learnt traffic rules and the importance of road safety from the Traffic Training Park on Balasundaram Road in the city.

Since its inception in January 2017, road safety instructors employed by the Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) educated more than 1.6 lakh children and over 1 lakh new and existing riders including women, said a release.

A celebration marking the seventh year of park’s inception was held on Friday which was attended by Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and representatives from HMSI.

The park was started with an aim to raise road safety awareness among the citizens and it was the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu when launched. The traffic park simulates real road conditions like traffic signals, zebra crossings and speed breakers.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer, Brand and Communication, HMSI, said that behavioural changes among road users were necessary to help reduce and prevent road collisions. “With our training programmes that cater to participants across all age groups, we will continue to instill more discipline among the citizens of Coimbatore to make them responsible road users,” he said.

