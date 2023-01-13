ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2.6 lakh people learnt road safety lessons from Coimbatore’s Traffic Training Park

January 13, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

More than 2.6 lakh people from Coimbatore district have learnt traffic rules and the importance of road safety from the Traffic Training Park on Balasundaram Road in the city.

Since its inception in January 2017, road safety instructors employed by the Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) educated more than 1.6 lakh children and over 1 lakh new and existing riders including women, said a release. 

A celebration marking the seventh year of park’s inception was held on Friday which was attended by Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and representatives from HMSI.

The park was started with an aim to raise road safety awareness among the citizens and it was the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu when launched. The traffic park simulates real road conditions like traffic signals, zebra crossings and speed breakers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer, Brand and Communication, HMSI, said that behavioural changes among road users were necessary to help reduce and prevent road collisions. “With our training programmes that cater to participants across all age groups, we will continue to instill more discipline among the citizens of Coimbatore to make them responsible road users,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US