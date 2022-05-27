Over 2,500 students receive degree certificates at convocation in Krishnagiri college
The convocation of Government Arts College for Women was held here on Friday. Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University R. Jagannathan delivered the convocation address and handed over graduation certificates.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagannathan said the graduation ceremony was a fruition of three years of toil and determination of the students. Calling for a purposeful living, he urged the young graduates to fill up their living with the spirit of purpose and humanity.
Students passed out of various streams from Tamil, English, B.Com, History, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, and Botony. Five students received doctorates on the occasion. Over 2,500 students received their graduation degrees.
Principal R. Kannan presided over the event.
