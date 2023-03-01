ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,500 school children included under CM’s Breakfast Scheme in Namakkal district

March 01, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 2,594 more children of Class I to V in government schools were covered under phase two of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the district here on Wednesday.

The scheme was initially launched to benefit 2,856 students - 596 students in three Namakkal municipal schools, 738 children in six Tiruchengodu municipal schools and 1,522 students in 41 schools in Kollimalai Panchayat Union. In phase two, Collector Shreya P. Singh launched the scheme at Kondichettipatti Elementary School on Wednesday.

