HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 2,500 school children included under CM’s Breakfast Scheme in Namakkal district

March 01, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 2,594 more children of Class I to V in government schools were covered under phase two of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the district here on Wednesday.

The scheme was initially launched to benefit 2,856 students - 596 students in three Namakkal municipal schools, 738 children in six Tiruchengodu municipal schools and 1,522 students in 41 schools in Kollimalai Panchayat Union. In phase two, Collector Shreya P. Singh launched the scheme at Kondichettipatti Elementary School on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.