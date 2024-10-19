ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,500 saplings planted in Coimbatore school

Published - October 19, 2024 10:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Siruthuli and Nirmala Nilayam Retirement Community planted 2,700 saplings on 2.5 acres in an initiative hosted at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sowripalayam in Coimbatore city on Saturday.

The students and staff of the PSGR Krishnammal College sponsored 2,200 saplings for the KCW Vanam. The vanam would have 64 varieties of native, fruit-bearing, timber wood and flowering trees, planted in the Miyawaki method by the Siruthuli. The Nirmala Nilayam Retirement Community contributed 500 saplings.

At a function held on Saturday, Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, emphasised on the far-reaching impact of the initiative and R. Nandini, Chairperson of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, highlighted how the project would serve as a model for other institutions.

Bhanumathy H.D., Principal of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, thanked Siruthuli for the support in constructing two Rainwater Harvesting Systems at the school, which was located in a flood-prone area.Within an hour of heavy rain, the grounds were clear, allowing the school to function, which benefitted both, the school and the environment, she said.

Students from PSGR Krishnammal College for Women and Kendriya Vidyalaya, along with the members of Siruthuli planted the saplings, the release said.

