Over 2,500 kg PDS rice seized at Walayar checkpost

April 02, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Cell police on Tuesday seized 2,650 kg rice meant for supply through public distribution system while undertaking vehicle check at Walayar checkpost. The arrested driver, Dhilip (27), had confessed that the PDS rice was sourced from the public at Ukkadam for the purpose of sale at Kanjikode in Kerala. The team that carried out the operation under the supervision of D. Janani Priya, Deputy Superintendent of Police, is on the lookout for the owner of the consignment, Faruk, and the purchaser, Arul.

Railway police arrest four mobile phone snatchers

The Railway Police have arrested four suspected mobile phone snatchers — Santhosh Sahjooo (32) of Odisha, Najmol Alom (23) and Hijbur Rehman (19) of Assam, and Isbar Ali (48) of West Bengal, who targeted rail travellers bound for northern states, in crowded compartments. Two special teams that were formed in the wake of complaints of mobile phone thefts onboard trains confiscated 11 phones from the four persons, and are on the lookout for the kingpin, Rajiv of Assam.

