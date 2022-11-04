Over 2,500 girl students covered under Pudhumai Penn scheme in Erode district

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 04, 2022 18:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 2,527 girl students, who had completed school education in government schools were covered under the Pudhumai Penn scheme in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government launched Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme to enhance the enrolment ratio of girl students from government schools to higher education institutions. Under the scheme, a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 will be provided to the girl students till they complete their under-graduation or diploma or other recognised courses. The incentive amount is credited directly into the student’s bank account.

A release said that the scheme was launched in the district on September 5, 2022, to benefit 3,276 girls and 2,527 students were allowed to receive the assistance till now.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Break-up of students covered under each phase were 678 girls in first phase, 1,161 in second phase, and 688 in third phase. All the students had received bank debit cards, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app