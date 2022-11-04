Over 2,500 girl students covered under Pudhumai Penn scheme in Erode district

A total of 2,527 girl students, who had completed school education in government schools were covered under the Pudhumai Penn scheme in the district.

The State government launched Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme to enhance the enrolment ratio of girl students from government schools to higher education institutions. Under the scheme, a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 will be provided to the girl students till they complete their under-graduation or diploma or other recognised courses. The incentive amount is credited directly into the student’s bank account.

A release said that the scheme was launched in the district on September 5, 2022, to benefit 3,276 girls and 2,527 students were allowed to receive the assistance till now.

Break-up of students covered under each phase were 678 girls in first phase, 1,161 in second phase, and 688 in third phase. All the students had received bank debit cards, the release said.