Over 250 companies to take part in job fair in Coimbatore

August 03, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 250 companies are expected to take part in the special job fair to be held here on August 5.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told reporters on Thursday that the Dr. Kalaignar Centenary Special Job Camp to be held at Kongunadu Arts and Science College will have companies recruiting candidates for nearly 15,000 vacancies. Almost 20,000 candidates from Coimbatore and other districts are expected to take part. The minimum salary offered by the companies will be ₹10,000 a month and the minimum education qualification expected is class XII.

The recruiting firms are from different sectors, including engineering, education, Information Technology, and healthcare. Immediately after registration, the candidates will get details on companies, the eligibility of candidates they plan to recruit, and the room number of the company at the camp. Volunteers will also be available on the spot to guide the candidates, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / employment

