Over ₹25 lakh collected as fine for violating safety norms

Salem

06 October 2020 22:06 IST

The district administration has collected fines to the tune of ₹25.98 lakh for violation of COVID-19 safety protocols here.

According to officials, fines are being collected Corporation and other civic body areas here for violating COVID-19 safety protocols. According to a release, 15 persons have been fined for violation of quarantine norms, 12,039 persons for not wearing masks, 117 persons for spitting in public places and 236 persons were fined for not maintaining physical distancing norms.

