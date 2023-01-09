Over 2.5 lakh beneficiaries receive Pongal gift hampers in Coimbatore district

January 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

More than 2.5 lakh beneficiaries received the Pongal gift hampers on Monday in the district. from Public Distribution Shops (PDS).

Due to snags in the biometric system in the day, the earlier ration card scanning system was used in ration outlets to distribute the gifts, according to the Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies officials.

In the Coimbatore district, 10,99,799 ration cardholders and 1,089 Sri Lankan refugee families are expected to be get one kg rice, one kg sugar, sugar cane and ₹1,000 each, as Pongal gift hamper, the tokens for which were distributed till January 8. Of this, 2,55,951 (24.3 %) received the hampers, as of 5 p.m., officials added.

For procuring 11,00,888 sugar canes from Salem from farmers, including transportation charges, ₹3.63 crore was granted by the State for the district.

The hampers will be disbursed to ration cardholders at 1,250 PDS outlets, 19 Jaggery Producers Co-operative Society outlets under Tamil Nadu Khadi And Village Industries Board, 103 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), 54 Amudham Departmental Stores under Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. The refugees will receive theirs at Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation centres in Aliyar, Mettupalayam and Thondamuthur, authorities added.

“The hampers will officially be distributed from January 9 to 12 at ration shops. The remaining, who had not availed of the hampers, can collect them on January 13,” officials said.

TIRUPPUR

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to beneficiaries at the Tiruppur District Consumer Co-operative Wholesale Society.

A total of 7.98 lakh rice ration card holding families and 310 families in the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation centres in the district would benefit from the Pongal gift.

The district received a total of 797 tonnes of rice and sugar each, and ₹79.75 crore for giving out ₹1,000 cash benefit for all eligible ration card holders.

District administration was allotted ₹2.68 crore from the State to procure sugarcanes.