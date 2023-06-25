Over 25 Coimbatore Corporation staff members redeployed to Tiruppur

June 25, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 25 staff members who were working in the junior and assistant junior levels in the Coimbatore Corporation were redeployed to the Tiruppur Corporation recently, as per State orders.

A government order dated June 19 said that all the 26 members should be redeployed from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation.

According to an official source, there are roughly 250 employees currently at this level — one bill collector for each ward and several designated as assistants and junior assistants in various departments, including revenue, health, and administration. “It is estimated that some of them are in excess strength.”

The redeployment is a part of the State transferring 56 staff members who were in various civic bodies of Thanjavur, Avadi, Tirunelveli, Madurai etc., to similar posts in different cities as per rule no 214 issued by the Secretariat Departments for Municipal Administration and Water Supply (Election) Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order stated that the respective Corporation Commissioners should release the individuals from employment or provide details to the new officials regarding their employment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT