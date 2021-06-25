Over 23,500 persons vaccinated in Erode

Over 23,500 persons were vaccinated at 111 locations during the second day of special camps being held across the district on Friday.

During the first day of the special camps held at 113 locations on Thursday, a total of 12,884 persons were vaccinated.

For Friday, the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine allotted 11,100 vaccine doses.

However, with receipt of more vaccine stock, allocation was increased to 17,250 doses of Covishield and 6,600 doses of Covaxin. Each centre was allotted 200 to 250 doses and vaccination began at 8 a.m.

People waited in long queues for over 12 hours to get tokens and get vaccinated both in rural and urban areas. Senior citizens faced hardship as they had to wait for long hours in queue to get the tokens. Also, persons who had registered in the app were not given priority as they were asked to wait in queue and get the tokens.

Officials said vaccination camps would continue across the district on Saturday also as the present stock stood at 14,410 doses on Friday evening. They expected vaccines to arrive in the coming days and the special camps to continue. A total of 3,71,831 persons were vaccinated as of Friday morning, they added.