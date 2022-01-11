Over 23,000 people in Nilgiris eligible for booster dose

Forest Minister inaugurates vaccination drive in Coonoor

More than 23,000 frontline workers, people above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities are eligible to get the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the Nilgiris, the district administration said.

On Monday, State Forest Minister K. Ramachandran inaugurated the booster dose vaccination drive in Coonoor. The booster doses were being administered in 75 different locations, with over 300 healthcare workers involved in the drive.

In a press release, the district administration stated that people aged above 60 and those with pre-existing medical conditions were eligible to get their booster shots, if 39 weeks had passed since they received the second dose of the vaccine.

In the Nilgiris, 4,457 healthcare workers, 7,083 frontline workers and 11,639 residents were eligible for the booster shot. A total of 23,179 people will be administered the booster dose of the vaccine in the coming days and weeks, officials said.

More than 95 % of the district’s total population had received both doses of the vaccine, officials said, while efforts were under way to sensitise people who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Mr. Ramachandran urged the people venturing out in public to wear masks and ensure personal distancing. He said that 1,130 beds were in a state of readiness to treat patients who test positive for COVID-19 in COVID care centers, while 600 beds were available in hospitals across the district. He said that only tourists who have proof of being fully vaccinated were allowed to enter the district.