‘Over 2,300 persons with disabilities issued national identity cards by Coimbatore district administration in 2022’

January 26, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 2,300 differently-abled persons received national identity cards from the district administration last year, according to the data provided by the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons Department.

Totally, more than 53,298 at present have ID cards to claim benefits in the district, the data revealed.

As per the data, there were 50,922 persons on December 31, 2021, and 53,298 on December 31, 2022, indicating 2,376 more were issued national identity cards in 2022.

These documents are used to apply for the Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, according to an official in the district.

Further, over 2,606 differently-abled persons over the age of 10 enrolled as members in various nationally-recognised welfare boards and committees. As of December 31, 2022, there were 22,811 members in this age group.

“With more awareness, more people apply for ID cards. This number also includes people with cerebral palsy, haemophilia, and ‘specific learning disability’ like dyslexia, dysgraphia, intellectually challenged, growth disorder and autism spectrum, as well as physically challenged persons,” the official said.

Assistance

The State goverment distributes ₹2,000 each as monthly aid for differently abled persons, who have applied for the assistance. “As many as 7,185 — 5,560 mentally-challenged persons, 1,264 who are severely disabled, 150 with muscular dystrophy 170 who are leprocy-cured, 41 with spinal cord injury — received the assistance in 2022 from the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons Department,” another official said.