Over 22.49 lakh voters in Tiruppur

There are 22,49,650 voters in eight Assembly Constituencies of Tiruppur district, as per the draft electoral rolls released here on Monday.

District Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan released the draft electoral roll in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties at the District Collectorate. The eight Assembly constituencies are Dharapuram (reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam.

Female voters are more than male voters as the draft roll revealed that there are 11,31,445 female voters and 11,17,950 male voters in Tiruppur district.

There are 255 third gender voters. The female voters also had the upper hand in the Assembly constituencies except for Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South and Palladam, where the number of male voters were high.

Voters may submit corrections and omissions at the respective polling booths till January 22, 2020. Special camps for enrolment of eligible voters who turned 18 years old on or before January 1, 2020 will be held on January 4, 5, 11 and 12, a press release said. The final electoral roll wills be released on February 14, 2020.

The draft electoral rolls will be available with electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers at offices in Tiruppur Corporation office, Sub-Collector or Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), Taluk offices and Corporation Zonal offices.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also inaugurated a model polling booth at the District Collectorate on Monday for the demonstration of ballot boxes and ballot papers for the upcoming local body elections.

Tasmac outlets to be closed

In view of the local body elections, all Tasmac outlets and other liquor selling outlets will be closed from 5 p.m. on December 25 to 5 p.m. on December 27 during the first phase of voting. For the second phase, the outlets will be shut from 5 p.m on December 28 to 5 p.m. on December 30. The outlets will also remain closed on January 2, 2020 for counting, an official release said.