Over 22,400 students set to appear for Plus Two exams today in Krishnagiri education district

Classrooms being prepared for the Plus Two board exams scheduled to start on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A total of 22,478 students will appear for the Plus Two board exams here on Thursday. The exams will be held in 79 examination centres in the four educational districts of Krishnagiri, Hosur, Mathur and Denkanikottai. A total of 186 schools, including government, aided and private matriculation schools will have their students taking part in the exams.

The Class X exams that are scheduled to commence on Friday, will witness 26,437 students appearing from 99 examination centres in the district. A total of 415 schools, including government, government aided and matriculation schools will have their students appearing for the board exams.

The School Education Department has made arrangements for the conduct of the exams in a free and fair manner with adequate number of invigilators and flying squads put in place, according to the department. Four centres have been designated for the storage of question papers. Question papers are kept in strong rooms in RV Govenrment Boys Higher Secondary School, Hosur; Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Krishnagiri; Government Girls Higher SEcondary School, Mathur; Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Denkanikottai.