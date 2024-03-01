Over 22,000 students appear for Plus Two exam in Erode district

March 01, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ERODE

Over 22,000 students appeared for Plus Two exams across Erode district on Friday.

A total of 21,520 students from 265 schools and 1,238 private candidates have enrolled for the examinations at respective centres. Students took up language paper on the first day of the exam in which a total of 106 chief superintendents, 113 department officers and 175 flying squads were posted for duty for the smooth conduct of examination.

School Education Department officials said that drinking water, toilet facilities, and generators were made available at all the centres and steps were taken to provide uninterrupted power supply during the examination hours. All the answer sheets would be transported in vehicles and kept at custodian points in the district, they added. Valuation of papers would take place at three centres in the district, they added.

Salem/Namakkal

Students, who appeared for the examination in Salem claimed that the language paper was easy. The public exams are to be held from Friday to March 22.

In the district, a total of 35,439 students received hall tickets for the exams, including 16,304 male, and 19,135 female students. A total of 256 students wrote the exam with the help of scribes.. It will be conducted at 151 exam centres.

Eighteen flying squads were set up to monitor the centres. District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected the exam centre at the Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

On the first day, 582 students did not appear for the exam.

In Namakkal district, a total of 17,411 students received their hall tickets for the exam, including 8,479 male and 8,932 female students. 94 students wrote the exam with the help of scribes. A total of 85 exam centres have been set up in the district.

Collector S. Uma inspected an exam centre at Namakkal South Government Higher Secondary School. 154 students did not appear for the exam in the district.

