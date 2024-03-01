GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 22,000 students appear for Plus Two exam in Erode district

March 01, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Plus Two students at an exam centre in Erode on Friday.

Plus Two students at an exam centre in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Over 22,000 students appeared for Plus Two exams across Erode district on Friday.

A total of 21,520 students from 265 schools and 1,238 private candidates have enrolled for the examinations at respective centres. Students took up language paper on the first day of the exam in which a total of 106 chief superintendents, 113 department officers and 175 flying squads were posted for duty for the smooth conduct of examination.

School Education Department officials said that drinking water, toilet facilities, and generators were made available at all the centres and steps were taken to provide uninterrupted power supply during the examination hours. All the answer sheets would be transported in vehicles and kept at custodian points in the district, they added. Valuation of papers would take place at three centres in the district, they added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.