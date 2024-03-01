Over 22,000 students appear for Plus Two exam in Erode district

March 01, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

Over 22,000 students appeared for Plus Two exams across Erode district on Friday.

A total of 21,520 students from 265 schools and 1,238 private candidates have enrolled for the examinations at respective centres. Students took up language paper on the first day of the exam in which a total of 106 chief superintendents, 113 department officers and 175 flying squads were posted for duty for the smooth conduct of examination.

School Education Department officials said that drinking water, toilet facilities, and generators were made available at all the centres and steps were taken to provide uninterrupted power supply during the examination hours. All the answer sheets would be transported in vehicles and kept at custodian points in the district, they added. Valuation of papers would take place at three centres in the district, they added.