Over 22,000 inoculated in Coimbatore district in mega drive

A total of 22,440 persons were inoculated in the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive held in Coimbatore district on Sunday. The Health Department said that 6,556 persons received their first dose in the camps.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said this included children aged between 12 and 14 who received their first shot of Corbevax. While 11,710 persons received their second dose, 4,174 received their booster dose in the mega drive that was held through 3,509 vaccination centres in the district covering urban and rural areas. In Tiruppur district 18,831 persons were vaccinated in the mega drive. The administration had aimed at vaccinating around 20,000 people through the camps held at 380 centres.