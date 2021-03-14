Over 21,500 officials undergo election training

Coimbatore district administration on Sunday conducted the first level training for 21,534 officials at a centre each in one of the 10 Assembly constituencies allotted to them.

A release from the district administration said 5,331 officials designated as principal election officer, 5,328 officials as polling officer I, 5,489 officials as polling officer II and 5,386 officials designated as polling officer III underwent the training in 10 centres.

The administration had conducted the training at National Matriculation School for officials posted to the Mettupalayam Assembly constituency, RVS College of Arts and Science in Sulur Assembly constituency, Kongunadu Arts and Science College in Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency, Hindusthan Arts and Science College in Coimbatore North Assembly constituency, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College in Thondamuthur Assembly constituency, Nirmala College for Women in Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, PSG College of Technology in Singanallur Assembly constituency, Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology in Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency and Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology for officials posted in Pollachi and Valparai Assembly constituencies.

Officials, who conducted the training, told the trainee officers about the procedure to be followed prior to voting, while voters exercised their franchise, forms each of the officers would have to fill, functioning of electronic voting machines and control units, the release said and added that during the training the administration also gave them the postal ballot forms.