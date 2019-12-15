Coimbatore

Over 20,000 officials appointed for poll duty

District Collector S.A.Raman addressing a training session for polling officials at Magudanchavadi in Salem on Sunday.

District Collector S.A.Raman addressing a training session for polling officials at Magudanchavadi in Salem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: DIPR

The first round of training for officials appointed for duty at polling stations for the rural local body elections was held in the district on Sunday.

In Salem, the training was held in all 20 panchayat unions. District Collector and District Election Officer S.A.Raman reviewed the training session held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Magudanchavadi, Edapaddi and Konganapuram.

According to officials, 21,645 officials and staff have been appointed for election duty in Salem, 2,953 officials as presiding officers and 18,692 officials and staff as polling officers. In total, 2,741 polling stations will be set up here.

Mr. Raman advised the presiding officers to get a better understanding of the manual provided by the State Election Commission clearly. He also advised the officials to check polling materials provided by zonal officers and ensure everything was right.

Mr. Raman also inspected the counting centres and arrangements in the area.

The officials said that on December 27, elections would be held to Edappadi, Kadayampatti, Kolathur, Konganapuram, Magudanchavadi, Mecheri, Nangavelli, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tharamangalam, Veerapandi and Yercaud panchayat unions.

On December 30, elections would be conducted at Attur, Ayothiyapatinnam, Gengavelli, Panamarathupatti, Bethanikenpalayam, Salem, Thalaivasal and Vazhapadi.

