Over 20,000 benefited under health insurance scheme

Over 20,000 people in the district benefited under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) as they have received advanced treatment in government and private hospitals in the district.

A release said that the scheme is being implemented in six government hospitals, one government medical college and 46 private hospitals in the district. A total of 6,34,992 beneficiaries received the CMCHIS cards in the district. A total of 3,992 patients had undergone treatment worth ₹5.41 crore at the government hospitals while 16,421 patients had undergone treatment at private hospitals and the State government had paid ₹52.04 crore to the hospitals, the release said.

The release said that persons with an annual income of less than ₹72,000 can enrol in the scheme and the family can get treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh per year. They should get an income certificate and submit an application along with a copy of the family card to the Collectorate to obtain the CMCHIS card.

Also, migrant workers from other States who were living in Tamil Nadu for six months can obtain a certificate from the Labour Department and obtain the card. People living in the rehabilitation centre for Sri Lankan Tamils can be a beneficiary without submitting income certificates, the release added.