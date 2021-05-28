Over 2,000 vehicles seized in Salem

SALEM

28 May 2021 23:45 IST

The Salem police have seized over 2,000 vehicles since the beginning of lockdown for violation of various COVID-19 protocols.

The police have set up check points on district borders and various important junctions within the district to check adherence to COVID-19 protocols and prevent crowding.

The Salem City Police have set up check points at over 16 places and over 700 police personnel have been deployed for conducting checks. According to the police, till Thursday about 2,050 vehicles were seized and they were taken to respective police stations. The vehicles would be returned after a week after collecting fines. Till Thursday, about 85 vehicles were returned.

The district police have set up check points at over 20 places and over 700 personnel are deployed. The police said, 2,195 vehicles were seized since March and the police had returned 2,084 vehicles.