Over 2,000 teachers engaged in evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets in Coimbatore district

April 01, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Board of School Examinations has mobilised more than 2,000 teachers for the evaluation of Class 12 State board exam answer sheets across two centres in the Coimbatore district.

The process of reviewing and grading answer sheets commenced across 83 centres throughout Tamil Nadu on March 31.

With an allocation of over 1,500 teachers in Coimbatore and 500 in Pollachi, the process is slated to continue till April 13. The evaluation adheres strictly to the guidelines provided by the Directorate of Government Examinations.

In addition to the teachers engaged in the evaluation process, monitoring officers have been appointed to oversee the progress. Upon completion of the Class 12 paper evaluation, attention will shift to the assessment of Class 11 answer sheets, Coimbatore’s Chief Education Officer (CEO) M. Balamurali said.

