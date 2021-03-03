Over 2,000 police personnel to be deployed for poll duty in Erode

Following norms: A worker covers the name of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa painted on the flyover at GH Roundabout in Erode on Wednesday, as part of model code of conduct adherence.

03 March 2021

Over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed for election duty across the eight Assembly constituencies in the district, said Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai.

He told The Hindu that in addition to 1,990 district police and 487 armed reserve personnel, 275 home guards, around 100 to 150 ex-servicemen, retired police personnel and other non-uniformed personnel would also be deputed for election duty.

A company of paramilitary force comprising 92 personnel has already arrived in the district for poll duty and additional requirements of personnel were being worked out. He added that Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalions would also be used for poll duty.

Mr. Thangadurai said that during the Lok Sabha election in 2019, Kerala police were deployed for duty in the district. “If needed, personnel from the neighbouring States of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh would be used”, he said.

There are 2,741 polling stations in 939 locations and personnel to be posted at each station will depend on the number of booths at a particular location. As many as 13 booths are located at a single polling station where both police personnel and non-uniformed service personnel will be posted, he added.

Mr. Thangadurai said that four new check posts would be established for the election at the inter-State border with Karnataka at Ellakattai in Talavadi, Thattakarai in Bargur and Karapallam at Hasanur and at Germalam. In addition to the existing forest check post at Varattupallam, a new check post would be established to monitor the vehicles, he added.