Over 2,000 Nutri kits distributed to mothers in Erode district

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, on Friday distributed 2,041 Nutri kits to mothers whose children were malnourished, in the district.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Phase II of ‘Uttachathai Uruthi Sei’ – nutritional intervention programme for malnourished children and their mothers at Ariyalur. Following this, the Minister distributed the kits to mothers at a function held at the anganwadi centre at Ellapalayam.

The Minister said a total of 552 children were severely malnourished while 1,168 children were malnourished in the district. “The kit comprising ghee, protein powder, dates, folic acid syrup, towel, all costing ₹2,265 were given to 2,041 mothers at a cost of ₹46.23 lakh,” he said. The Minister said the Phase I scheme was launched in The Nilgiris by Mr. Stalin on May 21, 2022 to benefit children below six years. In Erode district, in Phase I, 433 children’s mothers received 572 kits and 77.3% of children were normal, he added.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Project Officer (Integrated Child Development Scheme) Poongodai and officials were present.

At a function held at the anganwadi centre at Chennappanaickenpalayam in Muthugoundanpalayam panchayat, Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi handed over the kits to mothers.

