Over 2,000 girl students in Erode receive monthly assistance under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme

March 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 2,169 girl students studying in various colleges in Erode district received monthly assistance, under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Erode MP. A. Ganeshamurthi and Mayor S. Nagarathinam handed over debit cards to girl students. Under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme that was launched last year, girl students who have pursued classes VI to XII in government schools and have joined colleges are eligible to apply for the scheme. In the first phase, 4,141 students received their assistance in September 2022. The Minister also distributed marriage assistance to 335 beneficiaries on the occasion. Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, District Social Welfare Officer S. Shanmugavadivu and other officials were present.

Mr. Muthusamy told mediapersons that a few farmers associations have sought the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Canal project be executed, while many have opposed the project. “The Madras High Court is expected to deliver its judgement on implementation of the project on March 28, after which further action would be decided,” he said.