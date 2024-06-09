ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,000 female students to benefit from ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme in Coimbatore

Updated - June 09, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 05:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Around 2,500 students benefitted in 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2,000 female students who attended government schools in Coimbatore district from Classes VI to XII will soon benefit from the State Government’s ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, officials from the District Social Welfare Department stated.

Under the scheme, launched in 2022, ₹1,000 will be credited each month directly into the bank accounts of all female students who attended government schools from Class VI to XII, and will continue till they complete their undergraduate degree, diploma, or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses. The students are eligible to receive the benefit in addition to any other scholarships they qualify for.

Of the 18,000 female students who passed the plus two public exams in the district this year, over 2,000 continued their studies in government schools. Around 2,500 students benefitted in 2023.

“Many students have been transferred to other schools or even other states. We are still in the process of confirming the final numbers,” said an official from the School Education Department.

