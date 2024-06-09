GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Over 2,000 female students to benefit from ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme in Coimbatore

Around 2,500 students benefitted in 2023

Updated - June 09, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 05:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2,000 female students who attended government schools in Coimbatore district from Classes VI to XII will soon benefit from the State Government’s ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, officials from the District Social Welfare Department stated.

Under the scheme, launched in 2022, ₹1,000 will be credited each month directly into the bank accounts of all female students who attended government schools from Class VI to XII, and will continue till they complete their undergraduate degree, diploma, or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses. The students are eligible to receive the benefit in addition to any other scholarships they qualify for.

Of the 18,000 female students who passed the plus two public exams in the district this year, over 2,000 continued their studies in government schools. Around 2,500 students benefitted in 2023.

“Many students have been transferred to other schools or even other states. We are still in the process of confirming the final numbers,” said an official from the School Education Department.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / education / school / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.