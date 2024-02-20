GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 2,000 cops keep Coimbatore SSI’s photo as WhatsApp status for nabbing chain snatcher

February 20, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) felicitating SSI R. Kuppamuthu on Monday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) felicitating SSI R. Kuppamuthu on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

More than 2,000 police personnel attached to the Coimbatore City Police kept the photo of a special sub-inspector (SSI) as their WhatsApp status on Monday and Tuesday to honour the latter for going beyond the line of duty to nab a chain snatcher.

SSI R. Kuppamuthu attached to the Ramanathapuram police station became the first officer to have been featured in the WhatsApp status of the police force in Coimbatore for his quick response in apprehending the chain snatcher.

According to the police, Mr. Kuppamuthu came across a man, who was attempting to escape after a botched chain snatching, on V.K.K. Menon Road in the city when he was returning home after duty around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The chain snatcher, identified as M. Pradeepkumar (22) of Udayampalayam, was attempting to escape after lifting the gold chain of a woman on V.K.K. Menon Road. However, he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell on the road. He left the chain and escaped.

A man, who was witness to the incident, saw Mr. Kuppamuthu and alerted him. The SSI swung into action and searched the area along with the eye witness and managed to trace Pradeepkumar near the Government Polytechnic College for Women. He nabbed the youth and handed him over to the Kattoor police.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan felicitated Mr. Kuppamuthu on Monday and instructed all the police personnel in the city to keep a photo of the latter receiving a certificate of appreciation from the former as WhatsApp status to honour him.

“SSI Kuppamuthu went beyond the call of duty to secure the accused in the middle of the night,” wrote Mr. Balakrishnan in his WhatsApp status along with the SSI’s photo.

