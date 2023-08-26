Over 2,000 attend TNUSRB exam in Salem city

August 26, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducted written exam for the post of sub-inspectors in Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday.

The exam was to conducted to recruit 621 sub-inspector posts across the State. In Salem city, the exams were conducted at three centres. As many as 2,389 candidates received hall tickets and 2,030 candidates appeared for the exam and 359 were absent.

In Salem rural police limits, the exams were conducted at seven centres, and 7,175 candidates had received the hall tickets. As many as 5,892 candidates appeared for the exams and 1,283 were absent. Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari, Salem Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S. Rajeswari, and Salem District Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan inspected the exam centres.

In Namakkal district, the exam was conducted at a centre in Tiruchengode. A total of 4,924 candidates received the hall tickets; 3,990 candidates appeared for the exam; and 934 candidates were absent.

The Inspector General of Police (IG) for Special Task Force (STF), S. Murugan, and Namakkal district Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Rajesh Kannan, inspected the exam centre.

