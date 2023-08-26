HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 2,000 attend TNUSRB exam in Salem city

August 26, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates appearing for the TNUSRB exam at a centre in Salem on Saturday.

Candidates appearing for the TNUSRB exam at a centre in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducted written exam for the post of sub-inspectors in Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday.

The exam was to conducted to recruit 621 sub-inspector posts across the State. In Salem city, the exams were conducted at three centres. As many as 2,389 candidates received hall tickets and 2,030 candidates appeared for the exam and 359 were absent.

In Salem rural police limits, the exams were conducted at seven centres, and 7,175 candidates had received the hall tickets. As many as 5,892 candidates appeared for the exams and 1,283 were absent. Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari, Salem Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S. Rajeswari, and Salem District Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan inspected the exam centres.

In Namakkal district, the exam was conducted at a centre in Tiruchengode. A total of 4,924 candidates received the hall tickets; 3,990 candidates appeared for the exam; and 934 candidates were absent.

The Inspector General of Police (IG) for Special Task Force (STF), S. Murugan, and Namakkal district Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Rajesh Kannan, inspected the exam centre.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.