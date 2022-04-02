Over 2,000 applicants eligible for COVID-19 ex-gratia in Tiruppur

April 02, 2022 17:58 IST

The State government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to each of the 2,185 applicants from Tiruppur district, who lost their family members to COVID-19, the district administration has said.

A release said that the District-level Death Ascertaining Committee received 2,587 applications online through www.tn.gov.in as of April 1, of which 2,185 were found to be eligible to receive the amount. Around 187 applications were rejected on the grounds of duplication and other reasons and the rest are under process.

As per the recent Supreme Court guidelines, the claimants in cases of COVID-19 deaths that occurred before March 20, this year, shall apply online for ex-gratia within 60 days by May 18. For deaths on or after March 20, the ex-gratia claims shall be made within 90 days of the death, the release said. Those unable to apply within the stipulated time shall appeal to the District Revenue Officer, according to the release.

