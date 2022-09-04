Over 200 Vinayaka idols immersed in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 04, 2022 23:05 IST

Vinayaka idols were immersed at Muthannankulam in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Over 200 Vinayaka idols were immersed in Coimbatore city on Sunday.

Various organisations, including Hindu Munnani, Shiv Sena, Hindu Makkal Katchi - Tamizhagam, Hindu Makkal Katchi -Akhila Bharatha Hanuman Sena and Vivekanandar Peravai, took out processions to Muthannankulam and immersed 233 Vinayaka idols.

A total of 2,000 personnel were deployed across the city for the smooth conduct of the processions and immersions. Other than the 1,600 police personnel from the city police, 208 personnel from Rapid Action Force and 280 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police were deployed.

The Hindu Munnani took out a mass procession from Theppakulam Maidan to Muthannankulam where they immersed the idols. The organisation conducted a public meeting at Theppakulam grounds before taking out the procession. H. Raja, national Executive Committee Member of the BJP, addressed the Hindu Munnani workers. He alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin did not greet devotees on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. He added that Mr. Stalin should not greet people for Christmas and Ramadan if he was an atheist.

Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam also addressed the supporters.

