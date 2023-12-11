Over 200 refurbished buses under operation in TNSTC Coimbatore Division

December 11, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 226 refurbished buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation are under operation in the Coimbatore Division, both on city routes and mofussil routes, covering regions in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts.

These buses that had been in operation for five to seven years appear new though they feature an entirely replaced body on the existing chassis. “It is only the body that gets rickety, and the mechanics of the buses are being maintained well. With regular maintenance, a chassis will have a lifetime exceeding 10 years,” a senior TNSTC official said.

The seat ergonomic has been improved in the refurbished buses that also feature a fan mounted on the roof of the driver’s seat, the official said.

279 new buses sanctioned

The TNSTC Coimbatore Ltd. with a fleet strength of 2,559 has also been sanctioned 279 new buses by the State Government. More number of old buses are to be refurbished year after year in accordance with the budgetary allocation, it is learnt.

Earlier this year, the government had informed that each bus will be refurbished at ₹14.96 lakh, featuring additional space for luggage in the last row, improved cushioning for seats, wide electronic display boards and modified hand holders.

The Coimbatore Division of TNSTC operates the highest number inter-state services owing to proximity to Karnataka and Kerala, apart from the services in city/town, intra-city and inter-city services.

Coimbatore figures among Chennai and Madurai divisions for introduction of electric buses as replacements. According to the Policy Note 2023 of the Transport Department, 2,213 BS-VI compliant diesel buses and 400 electric buses are to be purchased in the first phase at ₹2,380 crore. Coimbatore division is likely to get 150 electric buses, it is learnt.

To phase out old buses, the Government had entered into an agreement with KfW (German Development Bank) to procure 12,000 BS-VI buses and 2,000 electric buses over a span of five years from 2021 with cost-sharing ratio of 80% (KfW) as interest-free loan and 20% share by Government of Tamil Nadu, the Policy Note states.

