Over 200 kg tobacco products seized

The City Police on Wednesday seized nearly 230 kg of banned tobacco products in Rathinapuri and arrested two persons on charges of its illegal sales.

According to the police, the 1,333 packets containing tobacco products were worth nearly ₹2 lakhs and were stocked at a residence in Rathinapuri by M. Vignesh (26) and Y. Alwin (29) allegedly for selling it to shops in the city.

Apart from the banned tobacco products, the police also seized nearly ₹1.45 lakh cash, three smartphones and a two-wheeler during the searches. The Saibaba Colony police booked the two accused under sections 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded them in judicial custody.

Man arrested for wife’s murder

TIRUPPUR

A day after a woman was found murdered at her residence at Avinashi in Tiruppur district, the police arrested her husband in connection with the murder.

Police sources said that Vijay (35) allegedly attacked his wife Priya (30) with a rolling pin following a verbal altercation on Tuesday.

He allegedly attempted to cover up the murder by reporting to the police that miscreants broke into his residence, stole the jewellery and murdered his wife. Following his confession, the Avinashi police registered a case against him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Held under POCSO Act

The Udumalpet police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

The police said that the girl’s parents reported to the police on August 10 that she was missing. Investigations revealed that the accused abducted the victim on the pretext of marrying her and sexually assaulted her. He was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was remanded in judicial custody.