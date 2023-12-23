Over 200 COVID testing camps held in Coimbatore

December 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In light of the recent spike in COVID cases in Kerala, the Department of Health and Family Services in Coimbatore has been conducting 200 camps across the district on Saturdays.

Officials, however, said that there is no cause for concern as it is too soon to determine if there is a spike in cases in the district. As of December 21, the district recorded 13 active cases, of which three patients have been discharged and 10 are being treated at home.

“We are monitoring the situation but there is no significant spike in cases. As per the instructions given by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, we have set up camps across all rural areas of the district as well,” P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), said.

However, wearing protective gear such as masks and gloves has been made mandatory for staff working at private and government hospitals, and for pregnant women and people with comorbidities, when stepping into crowded places, the official said.

While the district is not screening travellers at the Coimbatore International Airport, camps are being held in all areas bordering Kerala. “We are testing people at the borders to keep a check on COVID-positive cases in the district. So far, there is no increase due to migration,” the official added.

