Over 200 conservancy workers stage protest over wage cut in Coimbatore

February 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 200 sanitation workers of the Coimbatore Corporation staged a protest near the Collectorate here on Monday demanding that the civic body pay them a total of ₹648.33 instead of the ₹415-₹480 allegedly paid last month. They alleged that officials told them this was due to a fund crunch.

The daily wage was increased from ₹440 to ₹648.33 in December 2022 after eight years, for 3,308 conservancy workers and 609 domestic breeding checkers.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance and other perks need to be deducted from the salary. “The workers will get ₹486 in hand. There are a few anomalies - some may have received ₹450 or less. We will ensure everyone gets ₹486. The civic body is trying to raise awareness on the PF and ESI deductions,” he said.

All India Trade Union Congress State Joint General Secretary N. Selvaraj said ₹721 was fixed as per Government Order 62 of the Labour Department and the gazette notification on minimum wages fixed by the District Collector. “When questioned on dispersing only ₹415, we were told by the Corporation authorities the reduction was due to a monetary shortage. Hence, we staged this demonstration. We will send ₹1,142 collected through this drive to the Corporation,” he said.

K. Jothimani (45), who has been working in Ward 50 for over 15 years, said, “I am a widow with two daughters aged 27 and 26 years, living with me. I am the primary breadwinner and need to support my elder daughter, her newborn and my younger daughter. I can barely make ends meet with this amount.” Another worker said they did not have a proper toilet or drinking water facility.

Mr. Prathap said these amenities would soon be provided to them after appropriate locations were identified in the wards