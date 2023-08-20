August 20, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

After over 20 years, the issue regarding establishing a Hindu burial site in Kavundampalayam being stalled due to the non-removal of encroachments continues even after the case was closed by the Madras High Court recently.

The land falls in the West Zone of the Coimbatore Corporation. On August 11, as per the Madras High Court coram consisting of Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavulu, the government submitted to the court that the encroachment was removed on August 2, 2023. This was a reply to a petition filed by K.K. Pudur Residence Welfare Association president V. Damodaran.

To this, the petitioner continued to state that the encroachment had not been completely removed by the Corporation authorities. Mr. Damodaran claimed, “The entire Prabhu Nagar is a part of the 2.5-acre Hindu burial ground as per the G.O. and not a portion of it, which has been encroached.”

According to a source in the Corporation, the site is now marked as a ‘burial ground’ by the town planning authorities and a toilet is being constructed in a portion of the site as part of the burial ground and also for public use.

“The burial ground is very much open for public use. There are encroachments in a few other locations in Prabhu Nagar, but none on the site allotted for the burial ground,” the source claimed.

The district administration and Coimbatore Corporation earmarked 2.50 acres for the Hindus, and two acres for Muslims on the western side of the now-closed Kavundampalayam dump yard, as per an order issued in June 2000.

Regarding the gas crematorium, the coram stated that, “...[the government] submits that there is another gas crematorium available at a distance of two km. The place where the gas crematorium is to be established will have to be considered by the planning authorities.”

“We need the crematorium as per the Government Order in 2000 and not in a location convenient to the authorities, but to people,” Mr. Damodaran added.

