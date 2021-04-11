Over 20 injured as bus overturns in Kolli Hills

Over 20 persons from Chengalpattu were injured when the tourist bus they were travelling in overturned on Kolli Hills Ghat Road on Saturday.

According to police, a group of 25 persons, including children, had visited Kolli Hills on Thursday.

While returning after the tour on Saturday, the bus overturned when the driver was negotiating the 11th hairpin bend.

Motorists who passed by alerted the police and they rushed to the spot.

Police said 23 persons, including two children, were injured and rushed to Senthamangalam and Namakkal government hospitals.

Further investigations are on .