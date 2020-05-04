Over ₹2 lakh collected in fines for not wearing mask

District Collector K. Megraj said here on Monday that ₹2.20 lakh has been collected in fines till date from persons who ventured out without wearing masks.

After Mr. Megraj, Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu and other senior officials held discussions with traders’ associations here on Monday, the Collector told presspersons the discussions were on relaxations provided during the lockdown.

The traders were asked to ensure facilities for hand sanitatising and physical distancing among customers.

Mr. Megraj said that in Namakkal, stores selling groceries, vegetables and other essential outlets would be open from 6 a.m to 4 p.m. Those selling hardwares and opticals would be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hotels would function from 6 a.m to 9 p.m, but provide only takeaways. Malls, salons, beauty parlours, gymnasiums and other stores with air-condition facilities would not be allowed to function.

The Collector said strict checking was being carried out 14 check posts in the district.

“Till date, samples have been collected from about 250 persons and we have received results for 170 of these, which are negative”, he said.