Coimbatore

Over 1,900 workers in the Nilgiris apply to go home

A total of 1,941 migrant workers in the Nilgiris have applied with the government to be allowed to return to their home states.

The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, said that on Wednesday, arrangements were made for 40 migrant workers from Mizoram, Meghalaya and Rajasthan, who were working here, to return home. The remaining migrant workers would have to wait till the respective State governments gave their concurrence for them to be allowed to return.

“The list of people wanting to go back to their home states has already been compiled and communicated with the respective states. Arrangements for their travel will be made by the Tamil Nadu government once they receive the concurrence from the other states,” said an official.

The official said that many of the remaining workers were from Jharkhand, mostly employed as tea estate and construction labourers.

“We request everyone, who has applied, not to gather at the government offices, as the district administration itself will communicate details about arrangements being made for their safe return once we hear from the respective state governments,” the officials said.

The Collector said that people returning to the Nilgiris from other districts would be kept in home quarantine, while those from infection hotspots would also be tested for COVID-19.

“Those returning from other states too will be tested, and will be placed in institutional quarantine for seven days, regardless of whether or not they test positive,” the Collector added.

