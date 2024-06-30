GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 1,900 cases registered against shops in Salem for non-compliance with food safety rules, says District Collector

Published - June 30, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Food Safety officials raided a departmental store at Hasthampatti in Salem city and seized expired products.

Food Safety officials raided a departmental store at Hasthampatti in Salem city and seized expired products. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said on Sunday that 1,927 cases were registered against shops in the district for violation of food safety rules.

In a release, the Collector said that out of 36,625 shops involved in food business, 34,242 have registration certificates and licences. The Food Safety Department carried out regular inspections to ensure quality and hygiene in the food items sold to the public.

In the last three months, 1,927 cases (810 criminal and 1,117 civil) were registered against the shops in the district that violated food safety rules.

Similarly, to eradicate sale of banned tobacco products in the district, the Department inspected 3,027 shops and seized goods weighing 2,739 kg from 209 shops. Apart from sealing these shops, a total fine of ₹86 lakh was imposed on the shopkeepers, the Collector added.

In a joint operation with the police, the Department registered cases against 135 shops and based on the First Information Report (FIR) by the police, 73 shops were sealed. In total, 417 shops were sealed in the district. Likewise, out of 876 food samples lifted by the Department in the last three months, 36 were found to be non-compliant with food safety standards and steps were taken to register cases against these shops. Twenty-eight shops that sold food items in banned plastic items were fined ₹ 56,000. About 34,579 tonnes of used oil collected from hotels and restaurants were sent for biodiesel conversion.

In Salem district, 34 complaints were received through WhatsApp, and 255 complaints through the Food Safety App. All complaints were investigated and action taken, the Collector added.

