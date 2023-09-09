ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,900 cases disposed of in Lok Adalat in Erode

September 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1 ,987 cases were disposed of and compensation to the tune of ₹ 15.37 crore was settled during the Lok Adalat held in Erode on Saturday. 

Organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the Adalat was conducted on the Combined District Court premises at Sampath Nagar. Similar Adalats were also conducted on court premises in Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Perundurai, Sathyamangalam and Kodumudi. 

Many committees were formed to conduct inquiries into the cases that were taken up during the Adalat. Of the total 6,335 cases taken up during the day, 1,987 cases were disposed of and compensation to the tune of ₹ 15,37,09,543 was settled. It includes a motor vehicle accident claim case in which a son who lost his parents settled a claim of ₹ 16.82 lakh within 76 days of occurrence of the accident. 

P. Murugesan, Principal District Judge, who is also the chairman of DLSA, presided over the Adalat and distributed the claim settlements. S. Hema, Judge, Family Court; K.R. Leela, Special District Judge for Special District Court to Deal with MCOP cases; A. Shanmugapriya, Principal Sub Judge who holds additional charge as Secretary of DLSA, were present. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US