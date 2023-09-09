HamberMenu
Over 1,900 cases disposed of in Lok Adalat in Erode

September 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1 ,987 cases were disposed of and compensation to the tune of ₹ 15.37 crore was settled during the Lok Adalat held in Erode on Saturday. 

Organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the Adalat was conducted on the Combined District Court premises at Sampath Nagar. Similar Adalats were also conducted on court premises in Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Perundurai, Sathyamangalam and Kodumudi. 

Many committees were formed to conduct inquiries into the cases that were taken up during the Adalat. Of the total 6,335 cases taken up during the day, 1,987 cases were disposed of and compensation to the tune of ₹ 15,37,09,543 was settled. It includes a motor vehicle accident claim case in which a son who lost his parents settled a claim of ₹ 16.82 lakh within 76 days of occurrence of the accident. 

P. Murugesan, Principal District Judge, who is also the chairman of DLSA, presided over the Adalat and distributed the claim settlements. S. Hema, Judge, Family Court; K.R. Leela, Special District Judge for Special District Court to Deal with MCOP cases; A. Shanmugapriya, Principal Sub Judge who holds additional charge as Secretary of DLSA, were present. 

