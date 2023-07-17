July 17, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

Over 190 shops at Anna Market do not have permission to do business, according to a petition submitted by a person at the Collectorate on Monday

According to the petition submitted by R. Sethuraghunathan, only 84 outlets have been permitted to do business. Later, as the market expanded, 200 outlets cropped up. The number of outlets became 476 with the help of the Kovai Anna Market All Traders’ Association, of which 192 do not have permission to do business.

Refuting these charges, association president S.V. Chandran said that Mr. Sethuraghunathan was not a trader.

Mr. Sethuraghunathan claimed that the association was refusing to shift its traders to the new location as it fears the encroachers would be evicted. “The Corporation must identify the encroachers and make shift them to the new market to come up near Kavundampalayam,” he said.

“Moreover, the association collects ₹10 per bulb a day from the floor level traders and ₹15 from the platform traders as an electricity bill. A total of ₹2.56 lakh is collected. But ₹46,776 is paid to the Electricity Board and the rest stays with the association heads,” Mr. Sethuraghunathan said.

Mr. Chandran said: “We collect a monthly fee of ₹50 for maintenance, electricity, drinking water services, surveillance and salary for collectors.”

A 42-year-old vendor in the market stated that the fee is used to pay medical bills and school fee of the traders’ children too.