‘Over 1,800 beds ready in Namakkal to treat COVID-19 patients’

Monitoring officer for Namakkal C.N. Maheshwaran (second right) inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in the district on Friday.

NAMAKKAL

07 January 2022 18:48 IST

Monitoring officer for Namakkal C.N. Maheshwaran on Friday reviewed the measures taken in the district to contain the spread of COVID-19, and also the progress of various development projects.

Mr. Maheshwaran, Managing Director of Overseas Manpower Corporation, along with District Collector Shreya P. Singh and other senior officials visited the COVID-19 care centre set up at Vivekanandha College in Tiruchengode.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Maheshwaran told presspersons about 1,863 beds were kept ready in Namakkal to treat the COVID-19 patients and also patients of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2. He said that at the centre in Vivekanandha College alone, 50 beds had been readied with medical oxygen support besides the 200 normal beds.

Mr. Maheshwaran advised the public to visit doctors soon if they had symptoms of COVID-19.