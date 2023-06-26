Over 180 booked as Coimbatore City Police enforce helmet for pillion riders

June 26, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday booked 185 persons and imposed a total fine of ₹ 1.85 lakh on them for not wearing helmet as part of enforcing the rule of helmet for pillion riders. The traffic police conducted vehicle checks at multiple places across the city and on arterial roads to check whether two-wheeler riders, especially pillion riders, wore helmet. The police had announced that the rule of helmet would be strictly enforced from Monday as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. As per the Amended Act, riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet attracts a fine of ₹ 1,000. The fine amount is the same for both riders and pillion riders. A police officer said that many pillion riders started wearing helmet after the police announced in advance that the rule would be enforced from Monday. Several pillion riders, who were caught by the police, claimed ignorance of the rule while a few others said they were unable to buy an additional helmet all of a sudden. Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the police will continue to enforce the rule as it is solely aimed at the safety of riders and reduce fatalities on roads. Asked whether the rule was applicable for schoolchildren who travel with parents, the Commissioner said the elders should ensure the safety of children as they take care of their own safety. “A Supreme Court appointed committee on road safety which visited the city recently also pointed out the need to enforce helmet for pillion riders,” added Mr. Balakrishnan. Besides the 185 pillion riders booked, the traffic police registered cases against 300 riders who were found without wearing helmet on Monday. A total fine of ₹ 3 lakh was imposed on them.